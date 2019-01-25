Ghana: 13-Member Ghatusa Committee Inaugurated

The Accra Technical University (ATU) has inaugurated a 13-member team ahead of the Ghana Technical Universities Sports Association (GHATUSA) Games scheduled for February, 1-10 in Accra.

The members comprising 10 men and three women include, Mr. Martin Owusu Amoamah who would head the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) as Chairman with Mrs. Joyce Brako and Mr. Amos Ninso serving as Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

Other members of the committee were, Mr. Samuel Sundong in charge of accreditation, Vida Doku (Catering and Feeding), Ernest Winful (Ceremonies and Protocol), Seth Allotey (Games and Competition Management) while Mrs. Fausta K. Ganaa would handle Media and Communication.

The rest are Gorkel Obro-Adibo (Marketing and Sponsorship), Dr.Iman Abdul Moomin (Medical and Medication), Mr. Robert Kyei (Security), Mr. Daniel Larbi (Transport) and Prof. Amevi Acakpovi would be in charge of Venue, Facility, Game Village, Equipment, Officials Accommodation and Sanitation.

The inauguration was performed by the Vice Chancellor of ATU, Prof. Edmund Ameko who urged the members to work hard to deliver a good competition as ATU hosts other technical universities in the country.

He asked the LOC and other committees to ensure that their host and win agenda becomes a reality at the end of the event.

Mr.Princeworth K.D Anane, the GHATUSA Technical Committee Chairman and his members were also present at the inauguration.