Ghana: Cheetah FC Donate to Special Olympics Ghana

Division Two side Cheetah FC has donated sets of jerseys, footballs and a cash amount of GH¢2,000 to Special Olympics Ghana.

Mr. Abdul Haye Yartey, the CEO of the club also presented training bibs, football cones, six boxes of bottle water and T- rolls, to the group in response to a call for support ahead of Ghana's participation in this year's Games.

It was to aid their preparation towards this year's Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from March 14-21.

The Special Olympics World Summer Games is a multi-sport event for athletes with intellectual disabilities in the tradition of the Special Olympics movement.

The presentation also commemorated 10th anniversary of Cheetah FC.

Yartey expressed his happiness to have responded to the needs of the children and congratulated the Special Olympics Ghana and the Dzorwulu Special School for their various roles in the lives of the children.

Receiving the items, Nana Wereko Ampim-Opoku, a Board Member of Special Olympics Ghana expressed his outfit's appreciation for the gesture.

According to him, the items will lessen the financial burden on their preparation for the World Games.

He however asked the corporate Ghana to come to their aid to be able to do more than they did in the last edition in Los Angeles.

Ghana will compete in seven-aside and five-aside soccer, athletics and dance competition at the largest sports and humanitarian event in the world with more than 7,500 athletes and 3,000 coaches from more than 176 nations.