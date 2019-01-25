Ghana: GJA Executives Confer With EC Boss

The National Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Electoral Commission (EC)'s Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensah.

The engagement, according to the GJA was to help deepen the democratic process in the country, especially in the run-up to the 2020 General Elections.

Mr Roland Affail Monney, the President of GJA and his team also used the platform to congratulate the new EC Chair on her assumption of office last year.

Mr Monney said the visit was to strategise with the EC on how best the two bodies could collaborate to ensure credible and fair elections come next year.

He said the media had played major roles in all the seven elections that had been held under the 1992 democratic dispensation, adding that there was the need to build the capacity of the media to create space for accurate reportage.

Mr Monney asked the EC to also ensure that accreditation of journalists to cover the election should start on time so that major drawbacks could be avoided as experienced in the past.

Mrs Mensah commended the GJA for the timely visit as the media would be at the frontline of disseminating information to ensure that elections enjoyed the credibility the EC had been known to deliver always.

She acknowledged the key role the media could play in ensuring transparent, free and credible elections, adding that the EC would in the immediate future engage the GJA to build the capacity of journalists prior to the elections.

Present at the meeting were Mr Samuel Tettey and Mr Bossman Asare, both deputy commissioners in charge of Operations and Corporate Affairs respectively.