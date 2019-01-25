Ghana: Likpe Todomein Gets New Chief

The elders and kingmakers of Likpe Todome in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, have installed and outdoored a 64-year-old retired army officer, as chief, under the stool name Nana Kadjangla Dihie IV.

The ceremony attracted a crowd of friends, well wishers and chiefs from the Likpe Traditional area.

Nana Sylvester Tretu, Mankrado of Likpe Todome, who led the new chief to take the oath of allegiance, described Nana Kadjangla Dihie IV as a courageous and energetic person, who could work with the people to bring development to the area.

He said "the wind that is blowing now in the country is for chiefs to lead the crusade against poverty and disease and underdevelopment."

The Mankrado appealed to the people to support the new chief so that he could offer good leadership for progress.

Nana Kadjangla Dihie IV thanked the kingmakers for the confidence reposed in him.

He said the people of Likpe Todome originated from ancestral caves in the Togo Atakora and Akwapim Range, and he will do his best to develop the area into tourist attraction, to generate revenue for development.

Nana Kadjangla Dihie asked the elders to give him wise counsel to be enable to administer affairs effectively.

The Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, Teddy Ofori, lauded the people for promoting peace by avoiding chieftaincy dispute.

He said the assembly and government alone could not provide all developmental needs, but would assist the new chief develop the area.

"Through collective effort the development needs of the people will be achieved", Mr Ofori stressed.