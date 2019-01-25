Ghana: 733 GIS Recruits Pass-Out At Assin Fosu

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has admonished personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service to adhere to the tenets of professionalism, loyalty and integrity underpinning the establishment of the Service.

He stated that the a well-trained and dedicated personnel was critical to the development of the nation and therefore stressed the need for them to render selfless service to the nation, respect for human rights as well as finding avenues to develop themselves.

"The rapidly changing world trends require a service and a workforce, dynamic enough to meet the changing demands especially in the area of migration and national security," he said.

Mr Dery said this at a passing-out parade for new recruits of the Ghana Immigration Service at the Immigration Service Training School at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

A total of 733 recruits passed out during the parade after undergoing a six month para-military training programme to qualify them as immigration personnel.

Due to the high intake and logistical challenges, a total of 195 recruits were trained at the Achiase Military Jungle Warfare Training School while construction of additional dormitory facility, as well as, renovation of existing facilities at the Immigration Training School was being undertaking.

The increase in the number of recruits was part of measures adopted to meet the human resource capacity of the service and was also in line with the strategic plan adopted by the leadership of the Ghana Immigration Service last year.

Mr Dery noted that the blend of military and immigration training brought some remarkable synergies in the training regime of the Ghana Immigration Service, adding "We are most grateful to the Ghana Armed Forces for their invaluable support in this regard."

The Ghana Immigration Service, he said, continued to deliver on its mandate of monitoring the entry, residence, work and exit of persona in the country while ensuring the security at the borders.

The Service, he said, had embarked on a number of policy initiatives aimed at streamlining the existing work processes and incorporating critical elements to broaden the scope of operation.

He indicated that, the service in 2018 launched a five-year strategic plan spanning 2018 to 2022 and noted that, it would help address the needs of six thematic areas.

He named the areas as addressing the human resource needs, equipment and infrastructure, laws and policies, ICT and funding to help realise the goals set on the strategic plan.

The leadership, according to the Minister for the Interior, was working towards making the Immigration Service Academy and Training School, a centre of excellence within the West African sub-region.

He, therefore, appealed to the chiefs to release additional land to facilitate the expansion of existing infrastructure of the school.

Mr Dery expressed optimism that the training had prepared the personnel adequately to excel in their chosen career.