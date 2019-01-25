Kenya: Ruth Chepngetich Shatters Dubai Marathon Course Record

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich ended Ethiopia's dominance at Dubai Marathon when she won the women's race in a course record breaking time of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 07 seconds.

The time makes Chepng'etich the third fastest woman in the history of marathon after Briton Paula Radcliffe (2:15:25) and Kenya's Mary Keitany (2:17:01).

Chepng'etich, who will pocket $100,000 (Sh10 million) for the course record, is the first Kenya woman to win the race since Delilah Asiago in 2006.

She outclassed a horde of Ethiopian athletes with Worknesh Debele and Worknesh Gurmesa finishing in second and third places in 2:17:40 and 2:21:00 respectively.

Ethiopia's Getaneh Molla won the men's race ahead of compatriot Herpassa Kitesa Negasa. The men's race became a two-horse race in the closing stages with Molla winning in a new course record of 2:03:34 while Herpassa Negasa clocked 2:03:41.