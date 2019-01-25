Nigeria: How 9,000 Out of 30,000 Ex-Militants Were Trained - Amnesty Coordinator

Akure — The Presidential Amnesty programme established by the Federal Government has given reasons why many former militants have remained untrained and not fully integrated into the society.

Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, however, assured that with the establishment of the oil and gas vocational training center in the Niger Delta regions the ex agitators would be fully integrated adding that the new centers would help in no small measure to reduce youth restiveness in the Niger Delta regions.

Dokubo said this at the commissioning of one of the five Oil and Gas Vocational Training Center established by the Federal government in Agadagba-Obon in Ese-Odo local council area of Ondo State to speed up training and reintegration of the ex militants to the society.

He lamented that about 9,000 out of 30,000 enlisted agitators across the six Niger Delta states have remained untrained.

His words: "The slow pace of training and reintegration of beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme stem largely from the very high cost of placing delegates in privately owned training facilities.

"To drastically cut cost of training and at the same time fast track the training and reintegration of the former agitators still on cue, my office resolved to complete and quickly activate all the Amnesty offices vocational training centres that we met in several stages of incompletion and even abandonment.

"To expedite the training of ex agitators at reasonable and competitive cost the Federal government and in line with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to deepen peace, safety and security in the Niger Delta, the Amnesty office is currently working round the clock to complete and speedily activate the four other vocational training centres located across states in the Niger Delta."

Dokubo said: "These training centers would offer trainings in various areas focusing on industry needs in the region and the country, such as basic skills, oil and gas, power, maritime and Agriculture.

"I realised that so much money was being expended on the facilitation of vocational training for our delegates in privately owned vocational training centres and managed by individuals.

"I made it clear that during my time, as chief executive of the programme, approval will not be given to training of any of our delegates at vocational training facilities outside this country.

The Ondo state centre would begin vocational training for thousands of ex-agitators in the state and would be partnering with the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun in Delta State for training and certification.

"A UK based firm in conjunction with Petroleum Training Institute designed the requisite curriculum for the proper certification of the trainees of the center as approved by the National Business and Technical Examination Board, NABTEB."

In his address, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu commended President Buhari for providing the facility in the state and urged the people of the state to make good use of the facility and guide it like their personal property.

Speaking through his deputy, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, the governor maintained that the amnesty programme has transformed the entire region in the area of capacity building.

Speaking on behalf of the former militants, Obifie Tamara described the newly built centre as "one capable of training thousands of people to take up activities on oil exploration and refining in other to boost production in the oil and gas industry.

Tamara said: "This would help take many youths away from the streets. Its another way of solving challenges associated with unemployment and crime.

Ooni of Ife lauds Amnesty Programme.

Also, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adewusi Adeyeye, who declared the Presidential Amnesty Programme as a success story said: "The fully equipped world-class facility built for the training of beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme in oil and gas related skills, will enhance the development of youths in the Niger Delta and the nation at large.

"The Amnesty Programme has not only impacted on the lives of individuals, but also transformed the entire Niger Delta region especially in human capacity building and empowerment, thereby deepening peace area."

IBADAN---IT was a joyful moment for residents of Amuloko/Akanran and about 25 other communities in Ona-Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State, last Friday, as they were officially reconnected to the national power grid after about 14 years of uninterrupted lack of electricity.

The process of the restoration of power supply to the communities began in September 2018 after petroleum engineer and philanthropist, Chief Dotun Sanusi, resuscitated a moribund electrification project which was initiated by the communities long ago.

The chairman of the local government, Mr Buliaminu Ogundele, traditional rulers and large numbers of inhabitants as well as members of social and trade associations in the affected communities attended the inauguration, which was held at Akanran Health Centre, on Friday.

In his address, Ogundele recalled that the communities had made futile efforts to get well-to-do sons and daughters of the local government to assist in resolving the power problem before contacting Chief Sanusi who accepted to sponsor the electrification project.

The chairman described Sanusi's philanthropy as legendary, saying the investor had brought "unprecedented all-round development" to Ona-Ara Local Government Area which, he noted, had been stagnant for many years.

Ogundele announced that arrangements had been concluded by the state government to rehabilitate Olorunsogo-Amuloko-Akanran Road which he said had constituted a nightmare to motorists, commuters and other users.

In his remarks, Chief Sanusi described what had been happening in the area as "God-in-action" and a tip of the iceberg in relation to subsequent developmental projects which would be carried out.

He commended the people of the area for their determination to halt backwardness and work for the development of the area, noting that with the unity existing among them, further growth and development were assured.

The electrification project was inaugurated on behalf of the state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, by the member of the House of Representatives for Irepo/Orelope/Olorunsogo Federal Constituency, Mr. Bosun Oladele.