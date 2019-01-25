Nigeria: Candidates Drag INEC to Court, Insists On Use of 2019 Election Guidelines

Some candidates contesting in the forthcoming general elections have dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The candidates, under the aegis of Concerned 2019 Elections Candidates (CEC), are praying the court to compel the commission to use the 2019 Election Guidelines for the conduct of this year's general elections.

The presidential candidate of the Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), Dr Breakforth Onwubuya, who spoke on behalf of the other candidates prayed the court to determine whether INEC has the power to issue regulations, guidelines, or manuals for the purposes of conduct of any election.

It would be recalled that the CUPP, a coalition of presidential candidates and opposition parties, had insisted that INEC revert to the 2015 election regulation guidelines to conduct the 2019 elections.

However, the FJP presidential candidate in an originating summon issued by solicitor to the party and other candidates, Sunday Ezema Esq. said if the court affirms that INEC has power to issue such guidelines, it should therefore declare that the INEC competently issues the extant 2019 elections regulations and guidelines in line with its statutory powers.

It also prayed the court to grant "order of mandatory injunction directing and compelling the defendant, either by itself, staff, agent, privies, employees or howsoever called to use, rely upon, enforce in any other manner, apply the 2019 INEC election regulations guidelines for the conduct of election.

He said, "This action is backed by Section 153 of the Electoral Act, which gives INEC the right to issue guidelines and regulations for the conduct of Elections. So, what we are saying is that the issuance of the 2019 INEC guideline is in line with its statutory provision of the Electoral Act."