Namibia: Public Service Internships Put On Hold

THE deputy permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Tuyakula Haipinge, says the placement of interns and trainees in the public service has been temporarily discontinued.

The Namibian yesterday reported online that interns will no longer be offered placements in the public service as from 1 January 2019, according to a circular from Cabinet secretary George Simataa. In the circular dated 15 January 2019, sent to all executive directors and heads of various other government agencies, including the Namibia Central Intelligence Service, Simataa stated: "The purpose of this circular is to request offices, ministries and agencies to suspend the placement of pupils/under-training/interns ... until further notice with effect from 1 January 2019." However, Haipinge clarified in a statement yesterday that it is a temporary measure while the Office of the Prime Minister is engaging stakeholders to resolve technical issues which presented problems during the implementation of the policy.

"It has been brought to the attention of this office that the content of the above-mentioned circular is misconstrued to mean that there will be no more placement of interns in the public service," she said. According to her, the temporary measures only apply to graded interns and pupil/assistant ranks (under training) as defined in the personnel administrative measures.

"The measures contained in the above-mentioned circular are not applicable to students seeking placement for job attachments for a period not longer than three months," Haipinge stated. She said the consultation process will be completed next month so that the halted internship programme can resume.