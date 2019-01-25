Namibia: Workers' Union Questions Silence On Zimbabwe Crisis

THE National Union of Namibian Workers and its affiliates yesterday said they were disturbed by the silence of the SADC regional body on the current situation in Zimbabwe.

During a press conference in Windhoek, NUNW vice president Phillip Munenguni questioned the capability of Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders who have been mum on the harassment and inhumane acts unleashed on Zimbabwean citizens. Mass protests over fuel increases have led to social unrest in that country over the past weeks.

President Hage Geingob, who is the SADC chairperson, has largely remained silent on the Zimbabwe situation. His press secretary, Alfredo Hengari, on Wednesday told The Namibian that statements of Geingob as SADC chair on regional matters are issued via the SADC secretariat.

While questioning the regional body's silence on the issue, Munenguni also demanded the release of fellow trade unionists and activists in Zimbabwe, stating that they are standing in solidarity with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions during this time.

"The NUNW is deeply saddened and disturbed by the blatant disregard for trade unions and human rights in Zimbabwe," he said, referring to the violence that their fellow working men and women have been subjected to. The labour movement said they would demonstrate in solidarity, if need be.

"The president of Zimbabwe should be reminded that there is no leader who leads dead bodies," Munenguni cautioned, adding that those committing acts of brutality should do deep introspection into what they are gaining from the murders of their own people.

At the same conference, the Namibia Transport and Allied Workers' Union's general secretary, John Kwedhi, said international solidarity afforded Namibians the independence they now enjoy, and that there was no way the NUNW would abandon their brothers and sisters in their time of need.

"There is no way we can shy away and sit folding our arms," he stated.

Also present at the conference was one of the organisers of last Friday's protest on the Zimbabwe situation, Elisha Chambara, who said he was glad that people with influence in Namibia were condemning his country's current situation.

Alluding to workers' unions in South Africa and the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, also having addressed the Zimbabwe crisis, Chambara said there are better chances of change taking place if people are talking.

"Once the unions start speaking, leaders will see that these people are in solidarity with the people in Zimbabwe who are being affected, brutalised and butchered every day," he noted. He added that there was no need to fight with guns but to talk, to rise, and to exercise the rights to freedom of expression. At the same briefing, Munenguni expressed concern over the demolition of informal housing structures throughout Namibia.

He said the demolition of shacks violated workers' rights, and that such acts grossly disrespected their dignity. "Most of these houses or shacks are insensitively demolished without court orders, while leaders happily watch the demolitions," he charged. The unionist added that the continued demolitions would result in people losing faith in those in the national leadership, consequently leading to a chaotic environment. He also called on the Ministry of Justice to repeal those discriminatory laws which Namibia inherited from the apartheid regime.