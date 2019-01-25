Namibia: Monopolies Stifle Motor Industry

THE Namibia Competition Commission says monopolies in the sales of certain vehicle brands restrain competition and limit consumer choices.

In a press release yesterday, the commission's director of the economics and sector research division, Bridget Dundee, said some dealerships are using a competitive pricing strategy. A competitive pricing strategy is when a company sets a price based on what rivals are charging.

Certain companies in Namibia, she added, are given exclusive rights by the franchiser to sell a certain vehicle brand in the entire country.

Dundee said when they conducted a study last year, there were about 10 franchise dealerships distributing brand new vehicles, with the majority operating in Windhoek. M&Z has franchise rights of about 11 brands, followed by AMH with seven brands, and Pupkewitz Motors with six brands. These franchise agreements create monopolies in the respective brands. The competition commission added that exclusive distribution arrangements of vehicles would foreclose new entrants and third parties from the market.

This is a concern regarding competition and market structure, and is also against the Competition Act, which prohibits any practices which may prevent competition.

As a result of these auto monopolies, the commission said it had initiated formal screening into the automotive industry to determine whether there are grounds upon which the commission could commence with investigations.

Dundee said the commission would also embark upon extensive advocacy work and engagement with various stakeholders in the industry, followed by concerns raised during consultations.

"Fair competition is imperative for the development of the automotive industry in Namibia as it has the potential to create employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for Namibians," she stressed.

Once the regular screening is completed, the commission will decide on whether to initiate an investigation into the extent of anti-competitive practices in the market. Furthermore, the commission might prosecute and refer the matter to the High Court if sufficient evidence of anti-competitive practices is found in the automotive industry. "It is important to understand the importance of this market, its potential for small and medium enterprises and Namibian- owned businesses if only the barriers to entry are addressed and the restriction caused by the franchise agreement," Dundee said.

Two of the largest automotive retail companies, M+Z and Pupkewitz Motors, did not respond to questions yesterday on how this will affect the operations of the two companies.