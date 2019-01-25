Namibia: Amta to Buy Surplus Mahangu

The government says the move was made to support national food security as it plans to close borders for the importation of maize until all the available surplus mahangu is marketed.

THE government says it will buy the available mahangu from Namibian farmers through the state-owned Agro-marketing and Trade Agency (Amta).

The executive director (formerly known as permanent secretary) in the ministry of agriculture, Percy Misika, announced this in a press statement yesterday.

Mahangu farmers have been struggling to sell their surplus grain after the harvesting season in 2018.

Misika said the government had made arrangements with Amta to buy surplus mahangu from the crop-growing regions of the country.

"The NAB (Namibian Agronomic Board) will close the borders for the importation of mahangu until all the available surplus mahangu is marketed," he stated.

Amta will through radio messages sensitise producers willing to sell mahangu to register with them, or to deliver their surplus mahangu directly to the national strategic food reserve (NSFR).

The ministry said the arrangement was made through the NSFR to support national food security.

The grain - white maize and mahangu - procurement programme runs typically from May to October every year.

According to the ministry of agriculture's 'Crop Prospects and Food Security Situation Report' for July 2018, the production of white maize was estimated at 59 000 metric tonnes (mt), of which 55 656 metric tonnes were marketed.

In the case of mahangu, the total production was estimated at 83,500 mt, of which about 3 600 mt were registered for formal marketing but to date, only 1 361 mt were marketed. This leaves a balance of 2 239 mt unmarketed.

Misika said to assist surplus mahangu producers to sell their grains, the agriculture ministry delegated Amta who agreed to buy the available locally produced surplus mahangu grain which could not be purchased by millers.

The agency said the farmers should ensure that their mahangu grain is from the 2018 harvest season, is clean, and free from live insects.

They also warned mahangu importers that Amta would not issue mahangu import permits until all locally produced surplus mahangu is sold.

Some of the farmers whom The Namibian spoke to in Kavango East and Kavango West said they have around 12 000 bags of unsold grain.

The mahangu farmers in Otjozondjupa said they have around 2,7 tonnes of mahangu grain stored on their farms.