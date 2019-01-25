Ghana: Michel Camp Lands Belong to Private People, TDC - Lands C'ssion

The Lands Commission has said that lands located around the Military Base Armoury which was rocked by fire and explosions on January 16, at Michel Camp near Tema are private lands with part belonging to the Tema Development Corporation (TDC).

The commission was reacting to concerns raised by the military on the massive encroachment near military armouries and barracks by civilians. The military threatened to demolish houses that were without permit from the Lands Commission.

Records on the military land which houses the First Infantry Battalion (1BN) Michel Camp as well as the Base Armoury were clearly demarcated covering approximately 1,841 acres.

An official at the Commission who told the Times on condition of anonymity, said, if it became necessary to relocate the residents from the area because of danger the armoury posed to their safety, the affected victims would have to be duly compensated.

The official contended that there was no doubt that the military facility was established in the area in the early 1960, adding that, it was considered outside of town from the Tema main town in those days.

According to the official, as the population increased and urbanisation set in, the need for land space for settlement became apparent, hence the acquisition of land in and around the military enclave by private individuals and estate developers particularly the TDC to put up homes.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has dismissed suggestions by the residents for relocation of the armoury since they the land owners inhabited the place before the establishment of the base.

Sprawling communities in the environs of the military facility include Kakasonanka one and two and Gbetsielle.

In the early hours of January 16, 2019, fire gutted the military armoury which was followed by multiple explosions with missiles from the bomb-like explosion hitting some houses nearby.

Residents stormed out of their homes running for dear lives.

Some were said to be heading towards Tema township while others were going towards the Akosombo and Aflao directions.

There were however no casualties except for the emotional trauma some residents had to endure.