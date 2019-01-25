Ghana: NDC Youth Inaugurates Working Committee

The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at La Dade-Kotopon has inaugurated a 65-member working committee to see to mobilise grassroots support for the 2020 elections.

The working committee is divided into groups which include logistics, technical, operations, organisation and ward group and others.

The La Dade-Kotopon Constituency chairman, Mr Francis Ken Anderson, tasked members to put in their best in their various groups to map out effective strategies that would ensure victory for the party in 2020.

He urged the party hierarchy to ensure that the members in the working committee are allowed to work directly with leaders such as executives, presidential candidate, MCEs, MPs and others in the constituency so that they can learn, exhibit and also take up leadership position in the party in future.

The National Youth Chairman of the party, Mr George Opare Addo, advised the members to work hard in their various localities by living a life worthy of the trust of the constituents.

He urged the youth to go the extra-mile in ensuring that the lost seat at La Dade-Kotopon was regained and assured them of equal pay for just work done.

The former MCE and aspiring MP for La, Ms Rita Odoley Sowah stressed on the members to embark on soul winning to bring back aggrieved members.

"Get to shops, homes, markets, churches, mosque, durbras, workshops and any gathering to propagate the good news according to the NDC and how the party intend to handle the affairs of the economy in the country" she said.

Ms Sowah advised the members not to backbite or be seen to be favouring a particular aspirant or candidate against the other but work for anyone elected to lead the party in various positions.

The Regional Youth Chairman in the constituency, Mr Mustapha Ashun, cautioned the members against taking sides during internal elections since such a move bring disunity and hatred among the rank and file.

The Regal Chairman asked for a collaborated support from youth as well as the elderly in the constituency before, during and after the 2020 elections.