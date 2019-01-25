Ghana: Clemonic Wins Best Ghacem Cement Distributor Award

Clemonic Company Limited, a leading cement distributor at Kumasi has emerged the overall top distributor for 2018 at the just ended Ghana Cement's (Ghacem) Customer Appreciation Night held to reward top cement distributors and customers.

This is the first time Clemonic beat other top distributors after holding the second top distributor position for two consecutive years.

Speaking after receiving the award, Managing Director of Clemonic Company Limited, Clement Effah stated that, "It has not been easy to come this far. As a husband, father and businessman, I have been compelled most of the time to leave the family behind to chase after my dream."

Mr. Effah added that after many years of working with Ghacem, he had no doubt that "Ghacem remains the partner of choice and we pledge our continuous partnership to lead the cement business in Ghana."

Managing Director of Ghacem, Mr. Morten Gade in his speech noted Ghacem remained the nation builder and by far had the biggest market with over 350 distributors and customers.

Mr. Gade stated that Ghacem seeks to deliver cement products to any part of the country at a competitive price through the use of "our own transport, professional transporters and distributors own transport".

The Managing Director noted that Ghacem would roll out new strategies to build stronger partnerships with its distributors and customers this year.

Nana Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, a board member and chairman for the event in his remarks stated that Ghacem had so far contributed significantly to the development of the country through the Ghacem Cement Foundation.

According to him, the foundation had given cement to various organisations since its inception valued over GH¢13million and "we will continue to support needy organisations to build Ghana".

The Ghacem customer appreciation night is an annual event held to honour loyal and outstanding Ghacem cement distributors and customers across the country.

Out of the over 250 distributors and customers from across the country, 64 of them were awarded with various categories such as Best Transporter Awards, Most Loyal Distributor, and Most Promising Distributor among others.

Jafab Global Integrity and Mississippi Top Ventures came second and third respectively with Munimil taking two awards - Most Improved Distributor Award and Regional Sales and Depots award.