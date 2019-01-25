Ghana: NDC Presidential Aspirants Ballot for Positions

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo picked the first position on the ballot paper for the National Democratic Congress presidential primaries yesterday.

The second position was picked by the businessman Nurudeen Iddrisu while former president John Dramani Mahama had the third position.

Mr Sylvester Adinam Mensah took the fourth position on the ballot paper, Ekoww Spio-Garbrah placed fifth, Goosie Tanoh sixth, while Joshua Alabi took the seventh position.

This was after the candidates were all cleared by the vetting committee and declared eligible to contest for the flagbearer position of the party.

Printing of the ballot papers would begin from February 3 to February 17 and distributed to all constituency centres for elections to be held on February 23, the acting director of elections of NDC told journalists yesterday.

The Ghanaian Times observed that while some of the candidates were present to pick their positions, others had representatives who determined their positions on the ballot paper.

For the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Joshua Alabi, had Mr Victor Kodzogah Adawudu representing him, the position of John Dramani Mahama was selected by former Deputy Greater Accra Minister Nii Djamang Vanderpuye, Ekoww Spio-Garbrah had Varicaps Gadri, Goosie Tanoh also sent a representative while the rest were present to pick their positions.

Some of the candidates gave meanings to their positions as well as how their positions would influence their chances of winning the presidential slot.

For Mr Bagbin, the first position was a winning position "because one needs to be at the first position to win."

He also explained that the his position meant he was the chosen one and that the first was always the best and the best was what he and his team wanted.

The representative of Mr Mensah said the fourth was a significant number because there had been three presidents from the NDC and the fourth person was his candidate, Mr Sylvester Adinam Mensah.

He was of the view that more work needed to be done at the grassroots level to ensure they capture the slot for the flagbearer position.

Businessman Iddrissu said he had faith in the position he had picked stating that his position would make it easier for his supporters to see and elect him as the flagbearer of the NDC.

"It means two sure, two direct and time to empower the grassroots for a better Ghana," he stated.

Mr Adawudu said the seventh position occupied by his candidate, Joshua Alabi meant liberty for the people and that it was a divine number.

He said "the last shall be the first at the end of elections on February 23."

Mr Zeideng said the next item would be to print the notice of poll and send to all regions, constituencies and electoral areas across the country.

This, he said was to give every delegate the opportunity to know the date of the election and the various contestants as well as prepare themselves for the elections.

He said the contestants would continue with their campaigns after the notice of poll