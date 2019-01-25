Ghana: W/Region Police Collaborate With Interpol to Unravel Kidnappings

Sekondi — The Western Regional Police Command says it is working with the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to unravel the mystery surrounding recent spate of kidnappings in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

At a news conference here yesterday, the Western Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe, urged residents in metropolis to remain calm.

He said the alleged mastermind of the kidnappings, Samuel Udoetkuk Wills, 28, a Nigerian, was known to be involved in kidnappings, and operated with a "professional" group.

"This man is a professional. Our intelligence indicated that Wills was convicted in Nigeria for kidnapping and we are working on that information; we want to be sure of the information we have.

"Don't expect it will be fast tracked. Crime prevention is a shared responsibility; that's why we are here. Once bitten twice shy and it cannot happen again. Let's have the belief and confidence in the police as we work to get to the bottom of the matter. It takes time and we are not relenting," DCOP Dedjoe stressed.

He said the police had discovered gadgets from the accused persons, which was critical for investigations and forwarded same to the CID headquarters Accra for analysis.

A DCOP Dedjoe revealed that the police had made strenuous efforts to arrest these suspects from their hideouts, but they proved futile and, therefore, appealed to the public to provide credible information, that could lead to the arrest of culprits and rescue of the victims.

He appealed to parents of the victims to be calm whiles the police worked to rescue the victims.

DCOP Dedjoe noted that while the police intensified their investigations, the criminals were also changing their strategies and monitoring the social media to outwit the police.

He noted that the girls who were kidnapped had some relationship with the suspects, saying that in all instances the three victims struck acquaintances with Wills for some time, contacting them through mobile phone communication, promising the first and second victims with jobs.

DCOP Dedjoe stressed "The three victims were not kidnapped at the market or while going to church. They established relationship with the kidnappers," adding that Wills was still in police custody.

The first victim, Priscilla Blessing Bentum 21, third year student of University of Education Winneba, living at Diabene, suburb of Takoradi, was kidnapped on August 17, 2018, at Kansaworodo, and her parents paid ransom of GH¢4,500 to the kidnappers.

Ruth Love Quayson, 18, former student of Fijai Senior High, and living at Diabene, was also kidnapped on December 4, 2018, at Butumagyebu junction, in Takoardi, and her parents also paid a ransom of GH҃¢1,3000 to her captors.

Parents of the third victim, Priscilla Mantebea, 15, and student of Sekondi College, from West Fijai, had paid GH¢1,000 to the kidnappers after she was grabbed at the Nkroful junction, on December 21, 2018