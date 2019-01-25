Ghana: NPP Redeems Promise With Mosque for Muslim Community in Navrongo

Navrongo — The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has redeemed its 2016 electioneering campaign promise of supporting the Muslim Clergy to build a new mosque for the Muslim community in the Navrongo Central Constituency of the Upper East Region.

It would be recalled that the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Member of Parliament for the Navrongo Central Constituency, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, promised the Muslim community in Navrongo during a visit to the Central Mosque that it would support them to build a new mosque for them to worship in.

As part of renewing the party pledge, the MP for the Navrongo Centreal who is also the Minister of Aviation, on Tuesday donated 600 bags of cement worth GH¢21,000 .

The MP told the Muslim community on Friday that the NPP government and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, attached much importance to the role played by the Musliom community in national development, particularly in the areas of national peace and security.

He stated that apart from the donation of cement, the ruling government had also facilitated and gotten the support from the Social and Development Agency of Kuwait to build two new mosques in additional to the one which would commence soon.

"Almost all the agreements and negations have been done and completed with your leaders including the Municipal Chief Iman.

The engineers have been on the sites of the projects and have gone and will return with their tools to commence the projects", he stressed.

He mentioned that the Navrongo central, the market square and the Community Health Nursing Training College have been earmarked for the mosques projects and appealed to the Muslim community to support the development partners to complete the projects on time.

Mr Adda stated that, whilst part of the Kuwait Mosque Project would include Day Care centre for children from the municipality, plans were also far advanced to construct water facility project from the Tono Project to the Municipality and beyond .

He appealed to the Moslem Clergy to continue to pray for the ruling government and to support it to continue to roll out more of its interventions to benefit the entire Ghanaians

The Municipal Chief Imam, Abdul-Karim Saeed , who on behalf of the Moslem Community thanked the government for the support remarked that it was the first in history of the Muslim community in the municipal to enjoy such support and pledged that the Muslem Clergy would do everything within their means to support the government in the delivering of its policies and programmes.

He paid tribute to the MP for also contributing personally GH¢3,500 Ghana to the project and also thanked him for supporting him , the youth and women groups in the church with GH¢1,000.