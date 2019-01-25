Namibia: Brazilians Await Travel-Weary Stars

BY SUNDAY, African Stars would have completed over 40 000km, spanning two continents and three time zones, in travelling for matches.

They had barely touched down in Windhoek on Wednesday from their taxing 39 427,6 km north African roundabout, and are on the road again on Friday bound for Karasburg where the reigning MTC Namibia Premiership champions face Young Brazilians. The journey down south and back will see Stars clock up 1 388,4km, bringing their 11-day odyssey total to a staggering 40 846km.

It is an unprecedented situation for a Namibian club, and one that is set to test Stars' capacity in the coming weeks in which they play twice a week until the end of February.

Fitness is not a concern, but jet lag is, which is why the players were put through light training sessions on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, assistant coach Andrew Tjahikika said.

"They are [tired]. It [travelling] takes out a lot. We don't have an issue with the fitness level because we could compete with professionals. It's all about the recovery, that's why we did something light over the last two days," he told The Namibian Sport on Thursday.

Squad depth will come into play to counter fatigue, with a number of those who did not make the 18-man team to Morocco expected to deputise on Saturday, Tjahikika said.

Stars, who have played five league games less than their rivals due to their involvement in the Caf Confederations Cup and Champions League, also face Unam at Sam Nujoma Stadium on Wednesday, before their Standard Bank Top 8 Cup quarter-final clash with Eleven Arrows three days later at the same venue.

"It would have been best if we had a home game in Windhoek. Now, we have to travel [to Karasburg], come back on Sunday, and play Unam on Wednesday," Tjahikika lamented.

"We have a squad of 25 players, but we're not going to change the team too much. It's going to be a slight rotation. Three or four guys are out with injuries, so there will be changes. The player from the Comoros' [Youssouf Ibroihim] papers are fine, he can start playing now," the assistant coach said.

An added challenge to Saturday's clash is that it takes place on gravel at the Karasburg stadium, a far cry from the "super" surface they enjoyed at Stade Marrakesh, where they lost 1-0 to Confederations Cup holders Raja Casablanca to bow out of that competition.

"We spoke to the guys about it. Most of the guys have played on gravel before. So, it's not going to be a big problem. What we need to do is get the right boots," Tjahikika said with a chuckle.

Stars are looking to bolster the side with at least three players during the mid-season transfer period, club executive director Salomo Hei added.

The earmarked acquisitions will ensure that Stars sustain their ambition to challenge for honours domestically. League or FA Cup success will guarantee continental football next season.

"We have prepared for this [workload]. Remember, we were looking to reach the group stages [of the Champions League or Confederations Cup]. That would have meant we possibly play three games every week. But that's where you want to be, where you have active players in as many competitions as possible," said Hei.

"But that said, we have to strengthen to make sure that the team is adequately stocked to fight on all fronts. We will leave no stone unturned. We have to see if we cannot win the upcoming competitions, precisely because of the cash incentives they have, which will help us with our operations," he noted.