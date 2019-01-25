Namibia: 60 Members Appointed to Swapo Think Tank

SWAPO secretary general Sophia Shaningwa appointed 60 members in Windhoek yesterday to serve as the party's think tank from 2018 to 2022.

The think tank was established pursuant to Resolution 4,1 at the fourth congress of the party in 2007 to direct members to assist in carrying out the activities of the party on a voluntary basis.

The leadership of the think tank comprises ambassador Claudia Grace Uushona as the chairperson, Martina Mokgatle-Aukhumes as deputy chair, and Messag Mulunga as the secretary, together with 57 others.

The members are drawn from various professions with differing expertise to enhance the work of Swapo and work towards the betterment of citizens' livelihood.

They will be expected to provide a strategic review and analysis of the Swapo election manifesto of 2014 as a starting point.

Members will also begin with the process of developing the party's manifesto for the 2019 presidential and national elections before 30 May.

The think tank is made up of six clusters, namely the cluster on inner-party governance, the economy, infrastructure and services, social sector, defence and security, implementation and monitoring, diplomacy and jurisdiction, information, science and technology, and the editorial committee.

Shaningwa said its main aim is to serve as a research arm of Swapo, which would guide the party in policy formulation.

"Your main mission is to provide evidence-based policy options on political, economic, social, scientific and technological issues to Swapo and her government through consultancy, advocacy, and research using appropriate technology," she added. Some of the cadres appointed have been retained from previous think tanks for their dedication and hard work towards the party, the SG said.

Swapo already had two policy conferences in 2013 and 2016, which were mostly informed by research activities of the think tank. Shaningwa added that it is very important for the future of the country that young people remain resolute.

Newly elected deputy chairperson Mokgatle-Aukhumes urged her fellow cadres to have the desire to achieve, and to ensure that all objectives are reached.

"We give the assurance that we will hit the ground running," she added.

Swapo THINK TANK 2018 - 2022

Chairperson: Ambassador Claudia Grace Uushona

Deputy Chair: Mokgatle-Aukhumes Martina

Secretaty: Cde Messag Mulunga

EDITORIAL COMMITTEE

1. Austin Samupwa (Chair)

2. Tangeni Haindongo

3. Alis Amupolo

4. Nangombe Ben

CLUSTER I: INNER-PARTY GOVERNANCE

1. Dr Kalumbi Shangula (Chair)

2. Benjamin Gabriel Mweshihange (Deputy)

3. Tobie Aupindi

4. Hanghuwo Olivia Tuyenikelao

5. Kandjimi Joseph

CLUSTER II: ECONOMICS

1. Ndishishi Andrew (Chair)

2. Shiimi Iipumbu

3. Dr. Steytler John

4. Dr. Haihambo Emma

5. Shiyuka Amos

CLUSTER III: INFRUSTRUCTURE AND SERVICES

1. Kondunda Big-Don (Chair)

2. Dr. Umati Martha

3. Ishitile Abisai

4. Lukas Wakudumo

5. Elunga Ben Shalli

6. Hikumwah Philip Christian

CLUSTER IV: SOCIAL

1. Herman Shitaleni (Chair)

2. Nghiyoonanye Tuli (Deputy)

3. Kamatuka Gerson

4. Salome Kambala

5. Itope Iddy

CLUSTER V: DEFENCE AND SECURITY

1. Shivute Sam (Chair)

2. Gen. Rt. Ndaitwah

3. Maj. Gen. Shilunga Desiderius

4. Basson Theresia

5. Kashindi Mathias

6. Phillipus Heita

CLUSTER VI: IMPLEMENTATION AND MONITORING

1. Libanda Benedict (Chair)

2. Nakusera Florette Nicolette (Deputy)

3. Murorwa Martha

4. Dr. Namas Helot

5. Nghituwamata Ndiyakupi

6. Nekwiyu Wellem

CLUSTER VII: DIPLOMACY AND JURISPRUDENCE

1. Tshilunga Sarafina (Chair)

2. Muesee Kazapua (Deputy)

3. Yvonne Dauses

4. Makando Slysken

CLUSTER VIII: INFORMATION, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

1. Shipanga Martin (Chair)

2. Andre Neville (Deputy)

3. Shimanekeni Frieda

4. Nekongo Ephraim

5. Nghitila Theo

6. Menecia Willem-Tuna