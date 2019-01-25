Nigeria: Ethiopian Airlines Moves Into Abuja New Terminal

Abuja — The Ethiopian Airlines, yesterday moved into the new terminal building of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, making it the first major airline to use the newly- constructed terminal.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to mark the inaugural flight to the new terminal, the

traffic and sales manager, Ethiopian Airlines in Abuja, Tilahun Tadess said, "We are really happy to be here as we have a big airport terminal and the space is much. This will reduce the queue that we normally experience at the other smaller terminal and operations will be smooth and faster."

He further noted that "we have just started our inaugural flights to this terminal and as one of the first to do so. Asky was actually the first but they are our partner. We have always had the intention of giving our customers the best and this, we are out to achieve just like we did when the airport runway was closed for the repair and we took the risk of going to kaduna."

While appreciating the federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Ethiopian manager said "thanks to FAAN for doing their best to make us comfortable. As for now, we don't have any problems. We have deployed our best and newest boeing 787 to Abuja and we also have the airbus coming to Abuja. We are always ready to give our customers the best."

Speaking on the number of passengers expected at the inaugural flight, he said more than 200 passengers were coming in.

Speaking on the activities for the 2018, the manager said, "2018 was good. It was a very good year and we expect better in 2019. We always create new rules on a monthly basis and this, we will keep doing."

Also speaking, the Abuja airport manager, Mahmud Sani, said,"FAAN feels great that since the inauguration of the new terminal, the terminal has come alive with one of the biggest airlines, Ethiopian airlines moving in.

"We are very grateful with their cooperation and we are sure that others will join soon. Within a week or so, we are hoping that Emirates airlines will coming in."

He further noted that "there are currently no problems that we cannot handle but whenever the need arises, we shall handle them. ICT problems is being handled to ensure a hitch free operation. Also, the FAAN managing director is determined to ensure that we have international standard in our operation of shops and space utilisation in the new terminal."