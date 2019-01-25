South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Urges All Eligible Voters to Register

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on all eligible voters to play their part in the success of the forthcoming provincial and national elections by registering to vote during the Independent Electoral Commission's final registration drive this weekend, 26 and 27 January 2019.

The President issued this call in a video message that can be viewed at https://youtu.be/DOyQf1m0Fa0.

President Ramaphosa said: "On the 26th and 27th January 2019, the Independent Electoral Commission will hold the final voter registration weekend before the next national and provincial elections.

"The simple and easy act of becoming a registered voter is your first step towards shaping your own future and that of our country. "As we celebrate 25 years of freedom and democracy, the forthcoming election is your opportunity to make your own history and to help South Africa grow towards a brighter future.

"Use your freedom and make your mark. "If you are 18 years of age or older, take your identity document along to your nearest voting station on the 26th and 27th January, and register to vote.

"Your future is in your hands."

Issued by: The Presidency