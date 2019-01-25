Ethiopia: Breakthrough As Government, OLF-SG Agree On Immediate Ceasefire, Encampment of Rebel Army in 20 Days

As part of a continued peace conference held today in Ambo, 125 km west of Addis Abeba, a peace agreement was officially signed between the government and leaders of OLF-SG. Accordingly both parties have agreed for an immediate ceasefire (as of today), and demobilization, encampment and reintegration within the next 20 days of OLF-SG's armed members. OLA members are active especially in western Oromia regional state, where exchanges of hostilities with the federal army have been reported for sometime now.

#Ethiopia:A committee of 71 people from d/t background was formed today at the Abba Gada Council's peace conference after Dawud Ibssa, chairman of OLF-SG,promised to let the Abba Gada council take over & deal with OLF's armed members & issues related to their possible disarmament pic.twitter.com/hSoeW3lOid

- Addis Standard (@addisstandard) January 22, 2019

Today's meeting was a continuation of a peace conference organized by the Abba Gada Council and held on January 22 in Addis Abeba. At the end of the peace conference, Dawd Ibssa, leader of the OLF-SG, promised to hand over members of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) to "the Oromo people and the Abba Gadas," a traditional council of the Oromo community which has been playing critical roles in mediating between the OLF-SG and Oromo Democratic Party (ODP), the later chaired by PM Abiy Ahmed.

Following Dawd's pledge, a technical committee of 71 members drawn from the Abba Gadas, ODP and OLF-SG itself as well as academicians, women and other members of the Oromo community was formed to oversee the peace process.

According to the agreement signed today in Ambo, the technical committee will begin monitoring the process, which will take place in three different phases: the first phase will be to bring all members of OLA into nearby Woreda towns. The second phase will be to mobilize them into various camps prepared by the government; and the third part will be to welcome them to the camps where they will be given trainings afterward.

A resolution issued at today's meeting states that the technical committee will not only be involved in monitoring the process but also visiting the training centers once the members of OLA are accommodated. AS