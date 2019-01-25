Namibia: Young African Expelled, NPL in Disarray

THE Namibia Premier League has been thrown into disarray after Young African was relegated and fined N$50 000 for the use of an unregistered player last season.

The NPL's disciplinary committee on Thursday announced it found Young African guilty on two counts of fraud, and the use of an ineligible player in a case that has dragged on from last season. They also fined Young African N$25 000 on each count, to be payable before the end of May.

Young African coach Maleagi Ngarizemo, however, said the matter was in the hands of their lawyers, but they would definitely appeal.

The NPL, meanwhile, hastily revised their weekend schedule, with Young African's proposed match against Unam at the Unam Stadium tomorrow being omitted.

According to the ruling, Young African has to forfeit points of all its matches 'that the player played under the fraudulent cloud,' while the points must be awarded to the opponents they were faced in each match.

This, however, could open a can of worms as it could affect other clubs, like Young Chiefs, who were relegated from the NPL last season, and NPL chief administrator Tovey Hoebeb admitted that they could make a case against the NPL.

"Young African were informed about their rights at the hearing, and they have a right to appeal," he said, adding that "If Young Chiefs still want to make a claim, they may address the NPL executive committee."

Young African's relegation will also have an impact on the Standard Bank Top Eight competition due to start next weekend as a new team will have to take their place.

"The disciplinary committee will meet next week to make a decision on that matter," Hoebeb said.

The case stems from Young African using a Zimbabwean national under a false identity last season.

In October last year, Young Chiefs already submitted a complaint to the NPL, alleging that Young African registered Tapiwa Simon Musekiwa as Albert Mujikijera by using a tampered Zimbabwean passport.

Their application nearly led to the postponement of this season's league kick-off in November last year when the NPL initially suspended Young African, but then lifted the suspension after club's lawyers committed themselves to commence with disciplinary proceedings.

On Thursday, Ngarizemo said the ruling was illegal.

"The disciplinary committee does not have the power to relegate a team, only the congress can do that, according to the NPL's constitution. Furthermore, according to article 58,1, a complaint has to be made within three weeks of the misconduct, so it's already way past the expiry date," he stated.

"I don't want to say too much. The matter is with our lawyers, but I hope that we can still play on Saturday," he added.

Whether their match against Unam will go ahead on Saturday remains to be seen.