South Africa: Limpopo Vehicle Examiner Busted for Allegedly Issuing Illegal Roadworthy Certificate

A 35-year-old senior vehicle examiner at a testing station near Lephalale is facing a fraud charge for allegedly issuing a roadworthy certificate to an unroadworthy vehicle.

According to a source within the Department of Transport, the examiner acts as a management representative of Palale Private vehicle testing station.

The examiner allegedly issued the certificate after a bus was tested by the Gauteng municipal pounding authority and found to be unroadworthy.

When the driver of the bus attempted to leave the pound with the vehicle, the traffic chief reported the incident to national authorities and an investigation ensued.

The Anti-Fraud and Corruption Unit at the Limpopo Department of Transport investigated the matter with the National Department of Transport's Vehicle and Driver's Licence Compliance Unit and the examiner was arrested in Lephalale on Thursday, January 17.

During the arrest, more than 800 files, roadworthy applications, a cellphone and a computer were confiscated.

More arrests are expected.

The examiner is expected to appear in court soon on a charge of fraud.

Source: News24