Zimbabwe: High Court Hears Detained Pro-Democracy Campaigners' Freedom Bid As Shutdown Protest Trials Continue

The High Court will on Friday 25 January 2019 preside over the hearing and determination of bail applications filed by three pro-democracy campaigners and an opposition legislator, who were arrested last week and charged with subverting constitutional government.

The three pro-democracy campaigners and the MDC-Alliance party legislator, namely Obert Masaraure, the President of Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, His Generation Church leader Pastor Evan Mawarire, Kumbirai Magorimbo and Hon. Settlement Chikwinya, who are currently detained in remand prison, were arrested last week by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers and charged with subverting constitutional government as defined in section 22 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, following anti-government protests held across the country.

In Harare, the High Court will hear the bail application for Masaraure, Pastor Mawarire and Magorimbo, who are represented by Tonderai Bhatasara, Beatrice Mtetwa and Kudzayi Kadzere of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) while the High Court in Masvingo will hear and make a determination on Hon. Chikwinya's application. Hon. Chikwinya is represented by Reginald Chidawanyika of ZLHR.

Meanwhile, in Gwanda in Matabeleland South province and in Bulawayo, the trial of prominent pro-democracy campaigner Kukhanyakwenkosi Mkandla and several people, who were arrested last week and charged with public violence after demonstrations held over the country's deteriorating economic crisis, continues on Friday 25 January 2019.

The accused persons are represented by ZLHR lawyers Tanaka Muganyi,

Advocate Perpetua Dube, Jonathan Tsvangirai, Bruce Masamvu and Mehluli Dube.

In Mutare and Rusape, ZLHR lawyers Blessing Nyamaropa, Leonard Chigadza, Passmore Nyakureba and Brian Majamanda will be in court on Friday 25 January 2019 representing several people, who are currently on trial after they were arrested and charged for allegedly committing public violence and obstructing the free movement of goods and vehicles during the anti-government protests.

At Mbare Magistrates Court, the trial of several residents from

Southlea Park, Highfield and other high density suburbs continues on Friday 25 January 2019. The Harare residents are represented by Gift Mtisi, Jeremiah Bamu, Tinashe Mundawarara, Webster Jiti, Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Tinashe Takawira.

At Harare Magistrates Court and Chitungwiza Magistrates Court, several people will stand trial on Friday 25 January 2019 after they were arrested last week and early this week facing public violence charges.

The accused persons are represented by Tonderai Bhatasara, Kudzayi Kadzere, Andrew Makoni, Paidamoyo Saurombe, Nontokozo Dube-Tachiona, Kossam Ncube, Idirashe Chikomba, Lizwe Jamela, Job Sikhala and Freddy Masarirevhu.