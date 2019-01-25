Namibia: N$1,6 Billion Tenders Questioned

The Central Procurement Board questioned two tenders valued at more than N$1,4 billion after picking up that the rules favoured certain companies while another contract was cancelled because it was "dodgy".

These contracts include a N$180 million contract to manage Telecom Namibia's telephone directory, a N$1 billion-rated medicine supply tender, and a diamond valuation deal estimated to be worth N$500 million.

The Telecom directory contract has been one of the controversial state contracts for decades, amid allegations that the tender rules were tailor-made for the current tender holder - TDS Directory Operations Namibia - to win the five-year deal.

Publicly available tender documents seen by The Namibian show that some requirements for bidders include experience in having managed a similar contract and size of work in the last five years.

The winner of this tender gets the right to sell adverts in the Telecom directory in the printed directory and online platform.

That clause was seen as a blatant attempt to favour TDS Directory, which took over from Lapaka Namibia Directories since 2007.

TDS Namibia is 75% owned by South African firm TDS Namibia, while 25% is owned by an empowerment entity called Ripanga Investment Holdings, which consists of Patrick Kauta, Marley Tjito and Phanuel Tjivau. There appears to be a tug of war between the two companies. A supporter of the current tender holders questioned how TDS Namibia failed to meet the requirements if they have performed well for the past 12 years.

Sources are questioning Lapaka Namibia Directories, which competed with TDS Namibia for the contract.

The media reported in 2006 how Lapaka Namibia Directories was allegedly linked to tender irregularities. Lapaka Namibia Directories' managing director is businessman Tshoombe Ndadi. He neither denied nor admitted any wrongdoing at the time.

The Namibian understands that the Central Procurement Board of Namibia told TDS Directory Namibia and another bidder, Lapaka Namibia Directories, in January this year that the tender was cancelled because the "bids were not responsive".

"The directory tender was dodgy," a person familiar with this matter told The Namibian this week, adding that Telecom Namibia structured the tender to favour one company.

According to sources, a board member questioned why the two companies were evaluated if they did not meet "mandatory documents and overall mandatory compliance".

Another person familiar with this matter said the central procurement board made its decision on 29 November 2018, but the decision was only communicated to the bidders in January this year.

The procurement law allows aggrieved companies to submit objections to the decision made by the central procurement board.

The review panel, among others, reviews decisions of the central procurement board, with powers to disqualify and ban bidders, as well as undertaking any other function referred to it by the finance minister.

A representative from the review panel's secretariat, Maria Jonga, confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that the hearing on this tender was held this week, but she declined to provide exact details of the dispute as it is still being finalised.

Jonga said the panel would make its final decision in two days. The decision will be made public, she added. Questions sent to central procurement board of Namibia chairperson Patrick Swartz were not answered.

PILLS AND DIAMONDS

Another tender which got tongues wagging is the contract to supply pharmaceuticals to the government.

The Namibian reported in November last year that international companies are among the 22 firms scrambling for tenders to supply medicine to the government in a deal that fetched quotations of more than N$1,1 billion.

Sources said the CPB returned that tender to the bid evaluation committee with queries. It's unclear what these queries were.

Around N$300 million of that contract is for the supply of ARV tablets. The Namibian understands that some board members questioned the delay in awarding the ARV contract, which compromises the health of Namibians who rely on the medication.

The other tender which was sent back to the bid evaluation committee is the N$500 million-valued contract to evaluate Namdeb diamonds over the next five years. The Namibian reported last year that 11 companies were chasing that contract, which insiders said was tailor-made to suit a specific company to win the contract.

The current contract is held by Global Diamond Valuators Namibia, a company which has had the tender since 2007.

An official briefed about the tender process said the tender was sent back to the tender agency board's bid evaluation committee with questions.

Sources said the board is informed that two companies which were leading the chase for the tender have individuals fronting for two senior government officials.

The two officials, known to The Namibian, are considered to be kingpins in setting up the state-owned Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia).

News about questions around the three tenders comes at a time when there are continued concerns that the central procurement board is working at a snail's pace. The tender agency was created in 2017 to end corruption and mismanagement in the government's tendering processes, but it has been rocked by infighting, a lack of expertise, and incompetence.

Sources said the agency is still failing to take off, and there is still a belief among some board members that it has been a failure so far for a country that is in the financial red.