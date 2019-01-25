Namibia: Setback for State, ACC in Lameck Trial

Mistakes made right at the start of the Anti-Corruption Commission investigation that landed former Public Service Commission member Teckla Lameck and two co-accused in the dock came back to haunt the ACC yesterday, with a judge ruling that five summonses through which the commission collected evidence were invalid.

In a ruling delivered in the Windhoek High Court, judge Christie Liebenberg found that an ACC investigator was not authorised in writing, as required by the Anti-Corruption Act, to get access to bank accounts of Lameck and her co-accused in June 2009, and that the ACC unlawfully came into possession of evidence after violating the constitutional rights of Lameck, her

business partner Kongo Mokaxwa and Chinese citizen Yang Fan.

The judge ruled that five summonses used by the ACC to get information from bank accounts of the accused, cellphone records, and information from the home affairs ministry were invalid. He also ruled that evidence obtained through the summonses may not be used in the trial in progress before him.

The ruling is the second defeat the state has suffered in connection with the manner in which the ACC investigated allegations of corruption against Lameck, Mokaxwa and Yang in 2009. Judge Liebenberg also ruled in July last year that six search warrants used by the ACC to collect evidence during its investigation should be set aside because the warrants were not addressed to a specific, named officer of the ACC.

In his ruling yesterday, the judge recounted that the director general of the ACC, Paulus Noa, told the court he issued the summonses on the morning of 11 June 2009, prompted by an affidavit in which the ACC's head of investigations, Nelius Becker, gave the grounds for an investigation of allegations of corruption involving Lameck that had been reported to the ACC. However, Becker's affidavit was recorded only during the afternoon of that day, with the result that the affidavit could not have formed the basis for the issuing of the summonses, the judge noted. He found that as a result of that sequence of events, there was no legal basis on which the summonses could be issued.

Judge Liebenberg also found that Noa issued the summonses before the ACC's investigation had been authorised as required by the Anti-Corruption Act, and that the ACC "had clearly acted outside its mandate by adopting procedure not prescribed by law".

The effect of the ACC's use of a procedure not authorised by the Anti-Corruption Act meant that it unlawfully got hold of evidence that the state now wanted to use against persons whose fundamental rights have been infringed, the judge commented.

The ACC completely disregarded its limited powers and functions, and its conduct "must be discouraged in the strongest of terms as the courts cannot allow persons or institutions to be subjected to an abuse of power on its part," judge Liebenberg said.

He added: "Although the ACC fulfils an important function in society with its main purpose to fight the seemingly unending scourge of corruption in this country, the commission must be reminded that it is also subject to the Constitution and the law, moreover, that it must give effect to the provisions of the [Anti-Corruption Act], which brought it into existence."

Lameck (58), Mokaxwa (39) and Yang (48) pleaded not guilty to a total of 18 charges at the start of their trial before judge Liebenberg in May last year.

The charges include a count of fraud in connection with a transaction in which the Ministry of Finance bought X-ray scanning equipment at a total cost of US$55,3 million (then about N$477 million) from a Chinese company, Nuctech, which was represented by Yang, in early 2009.

The prosecution is alleging that the price of the scanning equipment was inflated to enable Nuctech to pay a 'commission' of at least US$12,8 million to a close corporation of Lameck and Mokaxwa, Teko Trading CC, while Teko Trading played no role in the transaction between the ministry and the Chinese company.

After the Ministry of Finance had made an advance payment of about US$12,8 million to Nuctech in February 2009, the company paid some US$4,2 million (about N$42 million at the time) into Teko Trading's bank account during March 2009, and that money was then shared by Lameck, Mokaxwa and Yang, the prosecution is charging.

Lameck and Mokaxwa are also accused of having defrauded the Swapo-owned Namib Contract Haulage, where Mokaxwa was employed and Lameck was a company director, by inflating the price it had to pay for lorries and buses that it imported from China in early 2007. The trial is scheduled to continue on Monday next week.

Defence lawyer Sisa Namandje is representing the three accused. The state is being represented by deputy prosecutor general Dominic Lisulo and state advocate Constance Moyo.