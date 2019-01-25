Namibia: Narib to Debut Golden Spikes

REIGNING national 200m and 400m sprint champion Ernst Gideon Narib is planning a four-leg athletics series to run from February to March.

Concerned by the lack of athletics meetings in the country, Narib has taken the burden of organising a competition upon himself, albeit with a modest budget.

The series begins with three meets in Windhoek on 2 February, 16 February and 20 April, with the final leg set for Swakopmund during the final weekend of April.

The 28-year-old hopes that the Narib Track & Field Golden Spikes Series becomes a permanent fixture on the athletics calendar, and helps complement the existing events.

"Basically, I have always had the idea of hosting more local track and field competitions to help athletes have a sufficient number of races to qualify for major championships such as IAAF World Championships, Olympics, All Africa Games and such. But unfortunately, my plea and proposals for the past four years fell on deaf ears as no one was willing to sponsor more races, apart from Coca-Cola and Bank Windhoek," Narib told The Namibian Sport this week.

"I plan to host four competitions in Windhoek and Swakopmund. This will be the first of its kind in Namibian history, where we use the IAAF [International Association of Athletics Federations] scoring system to give out prizes to the top three performers in each discipline after the series," the six-time national champion explained.

"AN [Athletics Namibia] gave the green light. I spoke to the president, secretary general and the track and field chairperson, and they are all on board with my proposal.

"I also wrote to the ministry of sports through their sports officer Letu Hamhola to book the [Windhoek] Independence Stadium. I'm also in talks with people from Swakopmund to book a stadium that side," he continued.

Registration fee is N$50 per athlete for the four legs. The first leg consists of the following disciplines: 100m, 60m, 150m, 200m, 300m, 800m, long jump, high jump and shot put.

The programmes for the other three legs will be communicated closer to the events.