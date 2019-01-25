Tanzania: 11 Lawyers to Defend Kitilya and Co-Accused in 12bn/ - Fraud Case

FORMER Commissioner General of Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Harry Kitilya and his co-accused have engaged 11 defence lawyers in a 12bn/- fraud and money laundering case they are facing after the prosecution completes investigation.

It was revealed at Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday, when the case came for mention that seasoned advocate, Dr Masumbuko Lamwai, would lead the 11-defence team at the Economic, Corruption and Organised Crime Division of the High Court.

Other defence lawyers include Majura Magafu, Alex Mgongolwa, Cuthbert Tenga, Jeremiah Mtobesya, Kung'e Wabeya, Charles Alex, Harry Kimaro, Nehemia Nkoko, Sinare and Nsangizyo Zilahulula - the lone woman advocate in the team.

During yesterday's proceedings, the prosecution led by an officer with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Leonard Swai informed the court that they were finalising preparations for filing the case at the High Court.

In the circumstances, therefore, the public prosecutor requested Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi to adjourn the case until February 8, 2019 for mention to allow the prosecution to finalise the process. However, the prosecution's request bounced due to defence counsel's resistance.

The defence counsel was of the opinion that the court should set a date for committal proceedings since investigation had been completed and there was no any difficulty in filing the case information before the High Court. The court agreed with the defence counsel's stand.

Committal proceedings are statutorily defined as proceedings held by a subordinate court with a view to committing an accused to the High Court for trial. Such a proceeding is conducted, when a charge has been brought against the person for offence not triable by the subordinate court.

During a court session, the prosecution disclosed the nature of evidence that would be presented throughout the trial and indicated the number of witnesses to be called to testify. The defence counsel may also state whether there are witnesses to testify.

Other accused in the trial are Shose Sinare, who was former Head of Investment Banking at Stanbic Bank, Sioi Solomon, ex-Stanbic Bank Chief Legal Counsel, Bedason Shallanda, who is commissioner for Policy Analysis - Debt with the Ministry of Finance and his assistant Alfred Misana. They are facing 58 counts of leading organised crime, forgery, uttering false documents, use of documents intended to mislead the principal, obtaining money by false pretences, money laundering and occasioning a loss to a specified authority.

Kitilya alone faces 43 money laundering counts, Shose, who is also former Miss Tanzania is charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering false documents and five money laundering counts. Kitilya, Shose and Solomon are jointly facing one forgery count.

Shallanda and Misana are jointly facing one count of use of documents intended to mislead the principal, while all five accused are jointly facing one count of leading organised crime, one count of money laundering, obtaining money by false pretences and occasioning a loss to the government.

It is alleged that between February 20, 2012 and June 1, 2015 in various places in Dar es Salaam, jointly and together all accused with others not in court, intentionally organised a criminal racket for obtaining money from the government of Tanzania, thereby causing a loss of $600m.

The prosecution alleged further that between March 15, 2013 and January 10, 2014 in the city, with intent to defraud, all accused obtained $6m from the government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

It is alleged that the accused falsely pretending that such money was a facilitation fee payable to Enterprise Growth Market advisors (EGMA) Limited for facilitating, together with Stanbic Bank Tanzania Limited, a loan to the government amounting to $600m.

The accused are charged with money laundering in that between March 18, 2013 and January 10, 2014, engaged themselves in a transaction involving $6m by withdrawing it from an account maintained at Stanbic Bank, while knowing it was proceed of forgery.