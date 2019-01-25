Tanzania: Utilize Sports to Control Ncds-Ras

Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Prof Faustin Kamuzora has appealed Tanzanians to utilise sports to control non-communicable diseases including blood pressure, diabetes, stress and depression.

Kamuzora made the appeal yesterday morning while opening a regional evaluation committee meeting in Bukoba Municipality which goes in hand with ten years anniversary of a non-governmental organisation, known as Jambo Bukoba.

Addressing the participants including District Executive Directors from eight councils, Sports Development Officers, Cultural Development Officers and donors from Germany, Kamuzora noted that through constant participation in sports Tanzanians can greatly benefit to improve their health.

"It is on record that about 47 percent of people globally have managed to improve their health status through sports also controlling noncommunicable diseases most notably blood pressure, diabetes, stress and depression. This is also in line with National Development Vision 2020/2025 and Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) 2015 election manifesto," he said.

He commended Jambo Bukoba for supporting the government's efforts through construction of class rooms, teachers' houses, toilets and water tanks.

According to him, Jambo Bukoba spent over 200m/- last year to construct four classrooms, toilets in 14 primary schools, water tanks in three primary schools and refurbishing education infrastructure in several schools.

The NGO also planned to construct a Vocational Training campus. "You deserve a pat on the back. Other stakeholders and NGOs should borrow a leaf," he said.

Kamuzora also directed District Development Directors in Bukoba, Muleba, Karagwe, Biharamulo, Ngara, Kyerwa and Missenyi Districts to incorporate sports founded by Jambo Bukoba in their budgets.