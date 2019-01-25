Tanzania: Fast Internet Growth, Smartphones Push Up Online Business

An online business platform, Zoom Tanzania has registered 22.2 percent increase in online traffic sessions supported by the fast growing internet penetration and availability of affordable smartphones in the country.

The latest report from the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) internet penetration was 43 per cent last year to more than 23 million users compared to over 22 million in 2017.

Zoom Tanzania Chief Executive Officer, Ms Mili Rughani said in Dar es Salaam recently that the online platform saw its traffic sessions jumping to 550,000 last year compared to 450,000 in the previous year.

"Online marketing where buyers and sellers meet has extremely become important for the growth of businesses in Tanzania because of its huge influence on the way consumers make purchasing decisions," she said.

Ms Rughani said Tanzania and the rest of Africa saw the fastest growth in internet penetration in 2018, with the number of internet users growing by more than 20 per cent compared to 2017.

"Much of this growth has been supported by the availability of more affordable smartphones and mobile data plans," she said adding that ZoomTanzania as an online classifieds platform offers buyers and sellers unique opportunity to effectively reach their target audience.

She pointed out that last year Zoom Tanzania took pride in growing the business footprint of its more than 10,000 customers across the different categories by providing a wider platform to market their products and services across the country.

"Receiving more than 350,000 inquiries each week, which was a step up from 200,000 inquiries of the previous year, the Marketing, Sales and Customer Relations Departments took the time to respond to customers in a timely manner," Ms Raghani added.

Ms Raghani explained that Zoom Tanzania performance was not just reflected on its website and social media platforms, but also on its dedication in supporting its customers. She noted that at the end of 2018, the company brought on board a team of category specialists to look after the different categories and ensure growth and real-time support to its customers.