Tanzania: JPM Hailed Over Airport Radar Installation

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has been hailed for his decision and speedy action on procurement and installation of surveillance radars at four international airports.

This was expressed by Zanzibar Minister for Infrastructure, Communication and Transport, Mohamed Ahmada Salum, who noted that safety will be assured.

Mr Salum said after procuring seven planes and revived the once ailing Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), it was crucial to install surveillance radars at major airports.

He said from now onwards, Tanzania will have more international airlines landing at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), Mwanza International Airport, Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) and Songwe International Airport, which will increase revenue collection and job opportunities.

He was speaking at KIA on the occasion of Zanzibar House of Representatives' study tour under the chairmanship of Mr Hamza Hasan Juma to learn how Kilimanjaro Airports Development Company (KADCO) worked so that they could transfer the technology to Zanzibar airports.

Mr Salum noted that an airport surveillance radar project was big and expensive, but the country and its people needed it. "It is dangerous to have airports without a surveillance radar system," he noted. He explained that President Magufuli was the nation's pride as he made good use of funds from internal coffers without begging from foreign countries.

"In the future, Tanzania will be leading in infrastructural development in Africa." The minister hailed KADCO management for the way it operated the airport and earn the country huge income, saying it was exemplary as it does not depend on subvention from the Central Government.

The Deputy Minister for Transport and Communications, Engineer Atashasta Nditiye who toured KIA recently expressed his satisfaction on the way the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) was working on its radar installation at JNIA and KIA.

TCCIA Manager at KIA, Engineer Elizabeth Sangawe said the work is almost 90 per cent complete - including the radar tower, equipment rooms and guide booth. She unveiled that installing the radar at KIA is pertinent as the airfield lies at a tricky area, near Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Meru.

Engineer Sangawe said all along they have been in difficulty in communicating with pilots directly, asking for support from another airport's radar. She said after the installation, KIA airspace will be safer, attracting more airplanes and agencies to use it, hence raise revenue for the country and its people.

The radars will be installed at JNIA first, then Mwanza, KIA and lastly Songwe International Airport.