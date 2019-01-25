Angola: Council of Ministers Debates Draft Law Related to Military Justice

Luanda — The Council of Ministers on Thursday discussed the draft law concerning the Statute of Military Judges, the law on the Organic of the Supreme Military Court and the one on the Military Jurisdiction Courts.

According to the press release of the First Ordinary Session of the Council Ministers, chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the three drafts will be submitted to the National Assembly.

The note explains that the Statute of Military Judicial Magistrates establishes specific rules for the class, always respecting the condition of military, incompatibilities, their rights and duties, the rules of their provision and disciplinary regime.

It states that the Organic Law of the Courts of Military Jurisdiction also stipulates its composition, organization, competencies and functioning, assigning it powers to administer and appraise military and military crimes, as defined by law.

These bodies must also assure the guarantees of military criminal proceedings, namely, the legality of detentions and detentions, the presumption of innocence until final decisions are rendered, the principle of adversary proceedings and legality in obtaining and valuing evidence.

This Thursday's session of the Council of Ministers approved the general strategy for the award of oil concessions for the period 2019-2025.

The document, according to the press release, defines guiding principles for future oil concessions by identifying and increasing the country's geological knowledge and oil potential, guaranteeing an increase in oil and gas production, as well as replacing oil reserves.