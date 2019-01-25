Tanzania: Harnessing the Power of Mobile Technology

Less than 50 years ago, cars could only be operated with keys, soon after remote keyless systems were introduced and by 2020 artificial intelligence will be able to drive autonomous vehicles using 5G networks.

Even more mind blowing is that almost 50 years ago, the first man landed on the moon and now the first privately funded expedition will take up a rocket with two lunar rovers enabled by 4G technology that will make it possible for earthlings to view 'the first ever live HD video feed of the moon's surface' via a connected deep-space link.

In present day more than ever before in history industries are focusing on the ability to bring value in a digital economy where innovations in artificial intelligence is changing the way we live and work.

What was previously only experienced through sci-fi movies has now become a part of society and yet, much remains to be done in countries where the impact of digitisation will mean improved livelihoods.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Tanzania will have 77.5 million mouths to feed and at least 37 million youth to educate by the year 2030.

Agriculture continues to be the backbone of Tanzania's economy and wellbeing, employing about 70 per cent of the labour force with smallholder farmers growing 75 per cent of total agricultural outputs in Tanzania, which is the bulk of the country's' produce that accounts for 85 per cent of Tanzania's food crop grown on 5.1 million hectares cultivated by smallholder farmers annually.

And as the population grows, it becomes imperative for the government to mobilise and facilitate free and accessible education for Tanzania to realize more economical growth. The fee-free primary education policy in the country has had a positive impact by boosting both access and retention.

In 2007, the country almost achieved universal access to primary education with the years net enrolment rate hitting 97 per cent. However, since then, enrolment of primary school-aged children has been dropping as equity and quality education pose major challenges.

According to Unicef, there are wide disparities in access to education, children from the poorest families are three times less likely to attend primary school than those from the wealthiest families.

In Tanzania, rural schools are largely left without access to this invaluable resource with lack of infrastructure investment being the primary issue.

Mobile network operators are in a unique position to bring about socioeconomic development in Tanzania.

An increasing number of innovations are being thought up for mobile devices to improve everyday life: from education, to health and agriculture. According to Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), there are over 40 million mobile users in Tanzania with a penetration rate of 78 per cent.

The mobile phone can be used to unlock common challenges facing small-scale farmers such as accessing markets and record keeping.

Through Vodacom's Connected Farmer, a mobile and web based service that assists agro-processing businesses with production planning by enabling farmers to leverage M-Pesa to make and receive payments securely with other enterprises.

The service also helps with registration and the collection of key information such as expected yields helping processors plan, resulting in decreased production costs.

Similarly, in partnership with the government, there is an opportunity to leverage on technology to transform the education sector in order to ensure that all students receive quality education.

Given the infiltration of EdTech solutions, there is a need to synergize the efforts of existing players within the ecosystem.

The innovative solutions in the Agricultural and Education sector are examples of how technology is triggering social change.

Mobile technology truly has the power to mobilize and realize positive change that brings about socio-economic gains, through digitization. When 2030 knocks no one is left behind and the forecasted 77 million Tanzanians can boast of improved livelihoods.

Mr Hisham Hendi is acting managing director of Vodacom Tanzania Plc