Tanzania: Diamond and Rayvanny Given Green Light

The National Arts Council of Tanzania (BASATA) has lifted the ban it imposed on musicians Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny towards the end of 2018.

The Wasafi artistes were banned following a show in Mwanza where they performed "Mwanza", a song that had been banned by BASATA following its release.

The ban restricted the two artistes from partaking in anything to do with music, inside and outside Tanzania.

Some confusion however arose after the two were seen performing in Kenya just days after the ban.

When Godfrey Mngereza, BASATA Executive Secretary was contacted to elaborate whether Diamond and Rayvanny had been given the go ahead to perform outside the country, he stated that the ban was still in effect.

Their performances in Kenya saw them dazzle crowds in Momabasa before moving to Nairobi.

The two shows were part of the Wasafi Festival, a festival which was also part of the ban.

Following the green light from BASATA, Diamond expressed his excitement on Instagram and told fans to anticipate great hits this 2019.