Tanzania: Shonza to Flag Off Tanzanite Marathon

Arusha — Deputy minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Juliana Shonza, will flag off the 2019 Mererani Tanzanite Half Marathon, it has been revealed.

The 21-kilometre race will take place at Mererani mining township in Simanjiro District, Manyara Region, on Sunday.

It will attract over 2,000 runners from across the country and has been organised to support the government's efforts in protecting its mineral resources.

The much anticipated race will see the athletes run around the recently completed perimetre wall around the mines, according to the event's organising committee chairperson, Charles Mnyalu.

"We have organised the race in order to promote the rare tanzanite gemstones," Mnyalu told The Citizen yesterday. For his part, the coordinator of the race, Hamza Kalmera, said the winners will receive cash and certificate awards.

"Runners from Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Manyara, Kilimanjaro and Arusha regions have so far confirmed their participation in the race," Kalmera said.

Cash prizes will range from Sh700,000 for the first winner to Sh400,000, Sh300,000 and Sh200,000 for the second, third and fourth winner respectively.

Zanzibar Insurance Corporation is one of the main sponsors of the event.