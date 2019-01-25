Tanzania: Tricky Clashes Await in-Form Simba, Mbao

Dar es Salaam — In-form Simba and Mbao FC will be seeking tickets for the final of the 2019 SportPesa Super Cup when they face Kenya's Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks respectively.

The first semi-final between Simba and Bandari starts at 2.30pm at the National Stadium.

It will be followed by an encounter between giant-killers Mbao FC and Kariobangi Sharks, which kicks off at 4.15pm at the same venue.

In their first match against Kenya's AFC Leopards on Wednesday, Simba coach Patrick Aussems had the luxury of leaving two of his lethal strikers Meddie Kagere and John Bocco out of the starting line-up. But either way, the Belgian coach's team should have been at least three goals up at half time.

Still smarting from a 5-0 defeat at the hands of AS Vita in a Caf Champions League in Kinshasa, DR Congo match over the weekend, Simba came out strongly from the onset in a bid to assert their authority.

"We have made a good game today before conceding a stupid goal that could have cost us," Aussems said after the match.

"We will face another Kenyan team in the semi-finals and that will be an interesting game," he added.

Ugandan striker Emmanuel Okwi and Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama scored a goal apiece to give Simba a 2-1 win over Leopards and a ticket for the semi-finals.

Mbao, on the other hand, defied the odds to beat defending champions Gor Mahia 4-3 on post-match penalties.

After a one-all stalemate in regular time, Mbao scored their spot-kicks through Said Hamis, Ngalema, Ibrahim Hashimu and David Mwasa whilst Gor goalie saved Harim Abdulkarim's penalty.

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava had his penalty saved by promising Mbao goalkeeper Metacha Mnata as fellow defender Shaffiq Batambuze saw his effort come off the bar. Substitutes Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge and Boniface Omondi scored for the Kenyan team.