Nigeria: NGOs Commend President Buhari's Strides in Agriculture

The Agricultural Non Governmental Organisations (ANGONET) has commended the giant strides of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration in agriculture and other key sectors of the economy .

Alhaji Rabe Daura, the National President of the body, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Friday .

He said the present administration had successfully revived the agricultural sector through the introduction of the anchor borrowers agricultural programme.

Daura said the Anchor Borrowers' Programme had created millions of jobs and thousands of millionaires through its mass rice, sorghum, wheat, beans and sesame production programmes .

He described President Buhari as a reformer who was committed to restoring the lost glory of Nigeria through exceptional policies, saying that the group would rally round him to succeed .

Daura, who doubles as the Katsina Vice Chairman of Maize Farmers Association, noted that no fewer than 4,000 farmers in Katsina North Senatorial district were provided with farming inputs.

He said the inputs include: fertilizer, seedlings, insecticides and herbicides aimed at encouraging farmers to produce maize in commercial quantity.

Daura said that the inputs were provided via loans under the anchor borrowers' scheme, pointing out that the farmers had so far recorded about 55 per cent repayment with bags of the commodity.

"We will in due course expand the scope to accommodate more interested farmers," he said.

He described the construction of the recently inaugurated Baro Inland water ports in Niger as a great feat that would facilitate easy export of agricultural produce.

He said the Buhari administration had no doubt restored the lost glory of Nigeria in the international community, especially in trade and other bilateral and multi lateral agreements.

The national president of the body also said he was not surprised when Buhari was recently declared, by the UN General Assembly as the President of the decade.

Daura, who also expressed delight that African Union (AU) named Buhari as the Anti- corruption champion, said the declarations helped boost the image and corporate existence of Nigeria globally.

He urged Nigerians to rally round Mr President to ensure that he returns to power in the next general elections

"This will enable the President to consolidate on the earlier gains so far recorded. Posterity will remember President Buhari as the best leader of his time," he said.NAN reports that Daura is also the Chapter Chairman,Tomato Growers Association in Daura.