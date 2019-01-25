Nigeria: Army Kills Four Boko Haram Militants

The Nigerian Army said it killed at least four Boko Haram insurgents and recovered weapons in a clearance operation on the sect's suspected hideout along Makinta Meleri in Konduga Local Government Area, Borno state.

The Deputy Director of Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army, Colonel Ado Isa, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

Isa said the soldiers recovered 4 AK-47 Rifles with registration numbers 58012289, 565240898 and 58006027, respectively during the clearance operation.

Other items also recovered included three Rifle Magazines containing 32 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition and three bicycles.

In reaction, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, according to Colonel Isa, commended the troops for their doggedness.

Nigeria's government and military maintain that the Islamist militants, who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, are on the verge of defeat.

The conflict, which began in 2009, has killed more than 20,000 and forced some 2.6 million others from their homes, triggering a dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

But despite military gains in major towns and cities, hard-to-reach rural communities remain vulnerable to attack.

On December 30, 25 loggers were shot dead at Maiwa village, which is three kilometres (nearly two miles) from Kaje, and three truck-loads of firewood was burned.

Liman said: "We believe the same gunmen behind the Maiwa attack were responsible for the Kaje attack."