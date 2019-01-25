25 January 2019

Nigeria: FG Appoints Bashir As Chairman National Population Commission

By Dennis Erezi

Nigeria government on Friday appointed Hassan Bashir as the acting executive chairman of the National Population Commission.

Bashir's appointment follows the end of the tenure of the former executive chairman of the commission, Eze Duruiheoma, on January 23, 2019.

Director general of the commission, Ghaji Bello, disclosed that the appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Bashir is to take charge of the activities of the commission pending the appointment of a substantive executive chairman.

He is currently the most senior federal commissioner in the National Population Commission.

Until his appointment, Hassan Bashir was a federal commissioner representing Bauchi State in the commission.

