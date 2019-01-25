South Africa: Minister Mildred Oliphant Announces Increase in Minimum Wage for Contract Cleaning Sector

press release

Labour Minister, Mildred Oliphant announces an increase in minimum wage for Contract Cleaning Sector

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has announced in terms of section 56(1) of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), No 75 of 1997 the upward review of the minimum wages for Contract Cleaning Sector.

In terms of the Contract Cleaning Sector's sectoral determination that governs minimum wages - for workers in Area A the new minimum rate per hour will be R22.00 (2018/2019: R20.74).

Area A includes Metropolitan Councils: City of Cape Town, Greater East Rand Metro, City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and

Nelson Mandela. The Area also includes Local Council of: Emfuleni, Merafong, Mogale City, Metsimaholo, Randfontein, Stellenbosch, Westonaria.

In Area B the new minimum wage will be R22.20 per hour (2018/2019: R20.00). Conditions of employment for KwaZulu-Natal areas shall be subjected to the agreement concluded in the Bargaining Council for the Contract Cleaning Service Industry KwaZulu-Natal.

In Area C - which includes the rest of the Republic of South Africa the minimum rate per hour will be R20.07 (2018/2019: R18.90).

The new minimum rate will be applicable from 01 February 2019 to 31 January 2020.

Issued by: Department of Labour