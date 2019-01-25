South Africa: 90 Traffic Officer Trainees to Graduate

Transport Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will today join Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane as they host a pass out parade for 90 trainee traffic officers.

In a statement, the Department of Transport said the group had completed their training at the Boekenhoutkloof Traffic College in Pretoria West.

"The newly graduated traffic officers are expected to enhance law enforcement operations and road safety in the Gauteng province. Their recruitment is part of the Tshepo 1 Million project, which is a provincial youth empowerment initiative that aims to employ young people, empower them with skills and knowledge to break the barriers of unemployment," the department said.

The department aims to increase the number of traffic law enforcement officers in all the provinces to beef up road safety and meet the objective of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety, which is to reduce road deaths significantly by 2020.