South Africa: Zille Instructs All Western Cape Departments to Probe Bosasa Contracts

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says departments in the province will "proactively examine contractual relationships with Bosasa".

She said this was in line with ensuring that the Western Cape government remained proactive in anti-corruption activities.

Her instruction comes hot on the heels of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's explosive testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry. He testified for the seventh day on Thursday.

The commission, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, heard this week how Bosasa officials bribed senior government officials for tenders and contracts.

Zille said that existing and past contracts with Bosasa in the province should be examined.

"We are proactively examining contractual relationships with Bosasa. We are a clean government with tight controls and robust anti-corruption measures," said Zille.

She also urged national government to do the same.

"We are taking this proactive step to instill public confidence in our commitment to transparency and accountability. I believe the national government especially should be undertaking the same process."

Agrizzi's testimony before the commission will continue on Monday.

Zille said more details around the Western Cape's probe into Bosasa contracts in the province would be announced in due course.

"I believe this to be a necessary pro-active step in ensuring that any business conducted with Bosasa and/or its affiliated companies adhered to all stringent control measures," she added.

