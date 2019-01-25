Nigeria: World Bank's President - I Have Not Declared My Candidacy - Okonjo-Iweala

'No I have not declared my candidacy, you asked a hypothetical question and I answered it fairly. I'm very happy right now, and I just want you to know that I'm enjoying life for a change for a portfolio of what I like' Nigeria's former Minister of Finance, Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said speaking to Cable News Network's (CNN) Richard Quest yesterday in Davos, Switzerland on her World Bank's President abition.

She said "I know that, because I contested the last time in 2012, and many people were asking that question. It is a shareholder's decision and they have to decide how they want it. Someone has to nominate.

"If the right person were to nominate, and if the circumstances are right and people feel I can do the job, yes!"

"No I have not declared my candidacy, you asked a hypothetical question and I answered it fairly. I'm very happy right now, and I just want you to know that I'm enjoying life for a change for a portfolio of what I like."