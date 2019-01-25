Nigeria: DJ Cuppy Buys N162m Rolls Royce Phantom

Photo: DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy gets a Rolls Royce phantom

Popular Nigerian disk jockey and singer, Florence Otedola a.k.a. DJ Cuppy is now a proud owner of a customised Rolls Royce Phantom estimated at N162 million.

The 26 year-old daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, made this known on Friday in her Instagram handle @cuppymusic with a picture of the car.

"After a 13 month wait, finally picked up my new specially built order! Florence Ote #NewYearNewRide."

Cuppy, who is also a producer won Best Female DJ at the 2015 Nigerian Entertainment Award.

The Green Light crooner also collaborated with artists such as Tekno, Sarkodie in 'Vybe,' 'Currency' where she featured L.A.X, 'Werk' featuring Skuki and 'Charge Up' with MasterKraft.

In April 2014, Cuppy was appointed as the Tourism Ambassador for the country's "Fascinating Nigeria" campaign by Nigeria's Ministry of Tourism, Culture and National Orientation.

On Mar. 20, 2018, DJ Cuppy was announced as an Official DJ Ambassador for Pepsi.

On June 5, 2018, the billionaire's daughter was announced as a Global Citizen Education Ambassador. (NAN)