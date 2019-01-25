South Africa: State Demands DNA Samples From Pitch Black Afro

The State is demanding that rapper Thulani Ngcobo, better known as Pitch Black Afro, provide DNA samples before his bail application can be completed.

Following the request from State prosecutor Mzamo Mathe, Magistrate Paul du Plessis asked Ngcobo to comply, so that the order for his matter could be finalised.

The musician replied that he understood, and would oblige. The hearing is expected to resume on January 30.

Ngcobo was jovial as he entered the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday from the holding cells, greeting everyone. Soon after his case was postponed, the rapper shouted to his mother, who was seated in the packed gallery.

"It is only a matter of a week, mother. One more week, mama," he shouted, as he was led back to the cells.

Ngcobo's bail application has been delayed over the past two weeks because the State was confirming the address where he intends to live if he is released on bail.

Ngcobo is facing charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice, after his wife Catherine Modusane died at a Johannesburg bed and breakfast on December 31.

She had sustained injuries to her upper body.

Previously, News24 reported that a member of social justice group Vuka Mzansi Movement, Khanyisani Vilakazi, had said that he knew the couple personally and that a fight had apparently occurred between the two on the night Modusane died.

"Apparently there was physical contact. They fought and, apparently, Trisha (Modusane) went outside to seek help and went back again," Vilakazi said.

Source: News24