South Africa: Pastor in Court for Allegedly Raping Young Boys

A 30-year-old pastor accused of raping young boys at his church made a brief appearance in the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court on Friday morning, where it emerged that the case was likely to be transferred to the Regional Court.

Wearing a green T-shirt and sweatpants, the pastor stood in the dock as the State submitted that the matter had to be postponed for Regional Court screening because it was expected to be transferred to that court.

The case was postponed to February 8.

The investigation has not yet been completed.

The pastor, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charges, was arrested in December 2018 and released on bail during his first court appearance.

The Sowetan reported that the pastor was accused of raping several minors and young men after telling them that they were the "chosen one".

It is also alleged that he abused a group of boys attending a ministry school at his church to become pastors themselves.

The newspaper reported that one of the victims came forward and said the abuse started when he was 16 years old.

"It started in 2015 one night when he woke me up while I was sleeping with other boys in another bedroom that we shared as junior pastors," the Sowetan quoted one of the victims as saying.

"He said God had chosen me to be his (pastor) protector. He 'anointed' himself with oil all over his body and started kissing me while I was shocked. He then penetrated me."

The pastor faces two charges of rape and one charge of sexual assault.

Source: News24