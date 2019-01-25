South Africa: Unclaimed Jackpot - Clock Ticking for R28 Million Lotto Winner

The winner of R28m in a lotto draw has still not come forward and is at risk of forfeiting their winnings, Ithuba National Lottery confirmed on Friday.

The national lottery said the winner had until February 13 to come forward or they might stand to lose the hefty jackpot win.

The ticket was bought at a Shoprite Checkers store in Cape Town's Sanlam Centre, TimesLive reported earlier this month.

The player, the publication reported, used the "quick pick" selection method.

"As part of our winner awareness campaign, we are obliged to notify the public of all unclaimed jackpots before they expire. [So far] no one has come forward to claim the winnings," Ithuba National Lottery spokesperson Busisiwe Koloi told News24.

She also urged lotto players to safeguard their tickets and to pay close attention to the claim date deadline.

Asked what would happen with the money when the deadline passes, Koloi said the money would be used to "further support good causes through the National Lotteries Distribution Trust Fund".

She said while there had been other instances where winning tickets had gone unclaimed, this was a "small percentage" of people.

Players who have not claimed their winnings are encouraged to contact the lottery offices on 0800 484 822.

