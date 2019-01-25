South Africa: Ethekwini Official, Bogus Employees Arrested for Fraud, Money Laundering

Two men posing as eThekwini metro employees and a man who did work for the municipality have been arrested for fraud and corruption related activities, the Hawks said on Friday.

The three - Xolani Vilana, 40, an administration manager at eThekwini, Dumisani Nxumalo, 27, who posed as an Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) employee and Robert Nkosi, 42, who pretended to be a EPWP recruiter - were arrested on Thursday by the Hawks National Clean Audit Task Team (NCATT).

They appeared, on the same day, in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on fraud and money laundering charges.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the officials allegedly conspired and misrepresented themselves to members of the public in 2017, saying they had secured an EPWP tender at the municipality, and promised people jobs.

"Individuals were recruited and instructed to open bank accounts which were kept by the suspects. All the so-called workers were paid once-off stipends after money was deposited into their accounts."

The suspects diverted money intended for the workers in an elaborate scam, Mulaudzi told News24.

"They would take all the money and give the people R1 000."

Vilana was granted R5 000 bail on the condition that he be removed from his current office, while Nkosi and Nxumalo were granted R3 000 bail each.

They will return to the same court on February 21.

Investigations continue.

Source: News24